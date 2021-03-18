PREVIOUS
Animal Crossing, Call of Duty and FIFA among 2021 nominees for World Video Game Hall of Fame

EA's original FIFA game was made by a small team of Canadian developers

Mar 18, 2021

8:09 PM EDT

World Video Game Hall of Fame 2021 finalists

New York-based video game exhibition The Strong National Museum of Play has revealed the finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

Overall, the list has quite a few recognizable games:

  • Animal Crossing
  • Call of Duty
  • FarmVille
  • FIFA International Soccer (developed by a small Canadian team that would later go on to become EA Canada)
  • Guitar Hero
  • Mattel Football
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Pole Position
  • Portal
  • StarCraft
  • Tron
  • Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?

The final picks for 2021 will be announced at The Strong Museum on Thursday, May 6th at 10:30am ET.

When nominating a game, The Strong committee looks at four factors: “icon status,” “longevity,” “geographical reach” and “influence.”

Other games that have been inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame includeÂ Doom,Â Pac-Man,Â Super Mario Bros.,Â Tetris,Â The Legend of Zelda,Â Pong,Â PokÃ©mon RedÂ andÂ GreenÂ andÂ Final Fantasy VII.

Source: The Strong National Museum of Play

