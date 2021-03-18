New York-based video game exhibition The Strong National Museum of Play has revealed the finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame.
Overall, the list has quite a few recognizable games:
- Animal Crossing
- Call of Duty
- FarmVille
- FIFA International Soccer (developed by a small Canadian team that would later go on to become EA Canada)
- Guitar Hero
- Mattel Football
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Pole Position
- Portal
- StarCraft
- Tron
- Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?
The final picks for 2021 will be announced at The Strong Museum on Thursday, May 6th at 10:30am ET.
When nominating a game, The Strong committee looks at four factors: “icon status,” “longevity,” “geographical reach” and “influence.”
Other games that have been inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame includeÂ Doom,Â Pac-Man,Â Super Mario Bros.,Â Tetris,Â The Legend of Zelda,Â Pong,Â PokÃ©mon RedÂ andÂ GreenÂ andÂ Final Fantasy VII.
