Xbox confirms March 26 indie event featuring 100+ games

Microsoft has confirmed that it will hold its first indie showcase on March 26th.
Streaming exclusively on Twitch atÂ Twitch.tv/twitchgaming and Twitch.tv/xbox at 9am PT/12pm ET, the event will feature more than 100 indie games from a variety of companies, including Curve Digital, Devolver Digital, Dear Villagers and Toronto’s own DrinkBox (Guacamelee!,Â Severed).
Overall, Xbox says there will be “new trailers and gameplay” for more than 25 games, includingÂ S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2,Â Second Extinction,Â The Ascent,Â The Wild at Heart,Â Voidtrain andÂ Exo One.Â On Twitter, DrinkBox also confirmed that it will unveil a “brand new game” during the show.
We will be announcing our BRAND NEW GAME during this @ID_Xbox event! ðŸš¨
It's something completely new from us, not a sequel, and we're stoked to tell you more about it!!
Next Friday See ya then! ðŸ‘€ https://t.co/TZmEBPHCl5
— DrinkBox (@DrinkBoxStudios) March 18, 2021
Further, Xbox will announce new indie titles for Xbox Game Pass, while “community-favourite” Twitch streamers will host the showcase, interview developers and “maybe even drop some game codes.”
This confirms a Windows Central report from last week that Xbox would hold some form of event on March 26th.
This is Xbox’s first major games event of 2021. However, the company also confirmed last week that it will hold a large showcase in the summer, during which it will feature Bethesda, which it now owns.
Image credit: Annapurna Interactive
Source: Xbox
