Are you interested in the Samsung Galaxy A52, A72, or A52 5G?

Samsung has revealed several new mid-range handsets, including the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72.Â
These handsets offer mid-range specifications, various colour options, a quad-camera setup, Dolby Atmos speakers, IP67 water and dust resistance and high display refresh rates.
While the smartphones aren’t flagships like Samsung’s S21 series smartphones, they still offer some of the same key features. For example, the A52 5G features a 120Hz screen, and the A72 features a substantial 5,000mAh battery. Both devices also include the latest version of Samsung’s excellent One UI Android skin.
Are you interested in the Galaxy A52, A52 5G or A72? Or, do you still prefer Samsung’s high-end S and Note series smartphones.
