Disney+ hosting virtual launch event for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier this week

Marvel Studios has announced a special “virtual launch event” for its upcoming Disney+ seriesÂ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
The event will be streamed on March 18th at 9am PT/12pm ET on the show’s official Twitter page, as well as on Marvel Entertainment’s YouTube channel. The Twitter description of the event states thatÂ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s cast will be in attendance, so we should expect to at least see Anthony Mackie (The Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier).
Others who could appear include stars Daniel BrÃ¼hl (Zemo), Port Perry, Ontario’s own Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter) and Montreal’s own Georges St-Pierre (Batroc); Ottawa-born director Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.
Tune in here this Thursday at 9amPDT/12pmEDT for a Virtual Launch Event featuring the cast of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier! #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/W0JfUm5ZGm
â€” The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) March 16, 2021
If theÂ WandaVisionÂ virtual launch event was anything to go by, there may also be some special surprise guests during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stream.Â During that event, Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) all made brief appearances.
The Falcon and the Winter SoldierÂ premieres on Disney+ on March 19th and will run for six nearly hour-long episodes.
This isn’t the only big superhero media releasing this week; the long-awaitedÂ Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueÂ is also releasing in Canada on March 18th on Crave.
Image credit: Marvel Studios
