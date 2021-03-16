PREVIOUS
GTA Online player fixes load times and now there’s an official update

Rockstar has awarded the player $10,000

Mar 16, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

Grand Theft Auto OnlineÂ fan and Github user t0stercx, who goes by ‘t0st,’ has posted details related to an investigation into the popular game’s slow loading times on PC.

t0st uncovered a solution that increases load times by up to 70 percent, and Rockstar, the developer of the game, confirmed to PC Gamer that the fix is legitimate. On a fundamental level, the issue involves a bottleneck related to single-threaded CPU processing of a 10MB file that features a list of every item players can buy in the game.

Rockstar has even launched an official patch that features t0st’s methods, and some players are saying there are “huge improvements” in load times, according to PC Gamer.

“After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved,” Rockstar said in a statement. “As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update.”

t0st said Rockstar has awarded them $10,000 USD (about $12,447 CAD) through the company’s Bug Bounty program.

Rockstar’s program typically only focuses on uncovering security and privacy issues, but the studio awarded t0st “as an exception.”

PC Gamer also confirmed with Rockstar that the payment is being made.

Source: Github (t0stercx) Via: PC Gamer

