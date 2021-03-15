Undertale coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 16

Not content to stop at 20 Bethesda games and upcoming co-op shooterÂ OutridersÂ coming to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has announced thatÂ UndertaleÂ is releasing on the service on March 16th.
Notably, this is the first time that the beloved indie game has been on Xbox consoles, and it’s launching right onto Game Pass for Console, to boot.
Made almost entirely by indie developer Toby Fox,Â UndertaleÂ is a throwback to classic 2D turn-based RPGs that follows a child who falls into the Underworld, a large region underneath the Earth that’s filled with bizarre creatures and separated from the human realm.
Throughout the game, players can choose to either defeat enemies or resolve conflicts non-lethally, and these decisions will impact the outcome of the story.
UndertaleÂ is widely regarded to be one of the best indie games ever released.
Fox is currently working on a related episodic RPG called Deltarune, the first chapter of which was released on PS4, Switch and PC in October 2018. It remains to be seen whether DeltaruneÂ will also come to Xbox consoles at some point.
Image credit: Toby Fox
Source: Xbox
