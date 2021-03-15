PREVIOUS|
News

Nintendo Switch getting official Fortnite-themed Joy-Cons

Banana time

Mar 15, 2021

1:53 PM EDT

Fortnite Joy-Cons

Nintendo and Epic Games have unveiled a new pair of Joy-Cons for the Switch inspired by the latter’s massively popular FortniteÂ game.

The right ‘Fortnite Edition’ Joy-Con sports a blue finish with an ‘F’ on its rear, while the accompanying left Joy-Con comes in yellow and has a smiley face based on Fortnite‘s Banana skin.

Additionally, the Fortnite Joy-Cons includes a ‘Fleet Force Bundle’ containing a unique, colour-matching glider and pickaxe, as well as 500 V-Bucks, Fortnite‘s in-game currency.

The Fortnite Edition Joy-Cons will launch on June 4th. In the meantime, Epic is set to end Fortnite‘s crossover-heavy fifth season with an Agent Jones-led single-player mission ahead of Season 6’s launch on March 16th.

