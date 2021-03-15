Nintendo Switch getting official Fortnite-themed Joy-Cons

Nintendo and Epic Games have unveiled a new pair of Joy-Cons for the Switch inspired by the latter’s massively popular FortniteÂ game.
Gear up in style with the Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle, available June 4! Includes a uniquely designed yellow Joy-Con and blue Joy-Con, 500 V-Bucks & a download code for in-game cosmetics.
And be sure to drop into the new @FortniteGame Season starting tomorrow, March 16! pic.twitter.com/QgCiVGy5iW
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 15, 2021
The right ‘Fortnite Edition’ Joy-Con sports a blue finish with an ‘F’ on its rear, while the accompanying left Joy-Con comes in yellow and has a smiley face based on Fortnite‘s Banana skin.
Additionally, the Fortnite Joy-Cons includes a ‘Fleet Force Bundle’ containing a unique, colour-matching glider and pickaxe, as well as 500 V-Bucks, Fortnite‘s in-game currency.
The Fortnite Edition Joy-Cons will launch on June 4th. In the meantime, Epic is set to end Fortnite‘s crossover-heavy fifth season with an Agent Jones-led single-player mission ahead of Season 6’s launch on March 16th.
Comments