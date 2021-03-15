Apple will reportedly ship roughly one million AirPods Max headphones annually

Yet another research note from reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has appeared.
Rather than predicting the future of several iPhone models years before their release, this time Kuo claims that Apple only plans to ship roughly one million pairs of its AirPods Max headphones annually. As has become expected with Kuo research notes, this claim isn’t expanded on.
Though Apple’s AirPods Max are indeed ultra-expensive at $779, a million units seem a little too low for the pricey headphones, especially since they’re often sold out at the Apple Store and other retailers. Shipping with the Apple Store also typically extends for several weeks, hinting that Apple hasn’t been able to get the current demand for the headphones under control.
For more on the AirPods Max, check out my review of the pricey over-ear headphones.
Along with news about AirPods Max production numbers, Kuo also said that Apple’s often-rumoured 3rd-generation AirPods won’t enter mass production until the third quarter of 2021. This could indicate that Apple doesn’t actually plan to hold an event on March 23rd or 30th like some rumours have indicated.
Apple’s 3rd-gen AirPods are rumoured to feature noise-cancelling and swappable tips, similar to the current AirPods Pro.
Source: iMore
