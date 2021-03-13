Fido offering online-only 2GB data bonus to new customers

At the end of February, Fido, Koodo and Virgin Mobile all rolled out bonus data on their plans, offering some pretty decent deals like $50 per month for 10GB of data. Now, Fido’s sweetening the offer with another 2GB bonus.
For a “limited time,” Fido will add 2GB of data to select plans when a new customer completes an activation. The deal is available for both bring-your-own-device (BYOD) customers and those who want to get a phone from Fido.
Further, the Rogers flanker brand notes on its website that the 2GB bonus is available on plans like the $50/10GB promotion, which means users can get up to 12GB of data for just $50 per month.
To get the 2GB bonus, simply head to Fido’s website and select a plan. You should see a pop-up letting you know the 2GB bonus was applied after you select a plan. If the offer doesn’t show up, try heading directly to ‘https://www.fido.ca/promotions/special-offers‘ to get the deal.
We’ve listed the current promotions below, showing the 2GB bonus data as well:
- $45/8GB (1GB plan + 5GB bonus + 2GB bonus)
- $50/12GB (4GB plan + 6GB bonus + 2GB bonus)
- $55/15GB (6GB plan + 7GB bonus + 2GB bonus)
- $60/16GB (8GB plan + 6GB bonus + 2GB bonus)
- $70/20GB (10GB plan + 8GB bonus + 2GB bonus)
Overall, it’s not a bad offer, and the 2GB extra data is an excellent reason to choose Fido over Koodo or Virgin, neither of which offers a similar 2GB bonus.
It’s also worth noting that Rogers, Bell and Telus recently started offering $80/30GB unlimited plans.
