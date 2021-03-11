Oppo’s Find X3 Pro launches today, and it comes with a few noteworthy features, including a 30x ‘microscope’ in one of its cameras.
This microlens camera is just one of four available for use on the device. It’s a 3-megapixel f/3.0 camera that allows for FHD recording and image capture at 30x magnification natively. Oppo claims it’s 60x magnification, but that’s together with the 2x zoom, according to Engadget. There’s even a tiny ring light around this specific camera to provide better quality photos.
The Find X3 Pro’s other cameras are a 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, and finally, a 13-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera with 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom.
The image below taken from the official site will give you a closer look at what Oppo’s Find X3 Pro will provide:
The cameras are quite unique, with Oppo stating that they offer “1 billion colours.” This refers to the 10-bit colour depth, which means that the number of colours able to be displayed is 210Â *210Â *210. That number translates to about 1.07 billion. Other smartphones display images in 16.7 million colours, which refers to their 8-bit colour depth.
The handset can not only capture in 10-bit colour but can also store, read and display at a 10-bit colour depth as well.
In addition to the large spectrum of colours, the Find X3 Pro also automatically adjusts colouring in photos to produce more vibrant results. These cameras are all powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, which is one of the more high-end chipsets that a phone can use at this point in time.
Processors aside, the phone’s specs include a 120Hz display, 240Hz touch sampling, 3216 x 1440-pixel resolution, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4500mAh battery. Those of you who are excited about Oppo’s Find X3 Pro can find every single detail about it on the device’s launch site.
It’s important to note that Oppo officially doesn’t sell its phones in Canada.
Image Credit: Oppo
Source: Oppo
