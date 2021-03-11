Bell and Honda Canada launch connected car partnership

Bell and Honda Canada have announced a new connected car partnership that will see new Honda and Acura vehicles equipped with built-in Wi-Fi hotspots.
The new connected car partnership will support browsing, streaming and sharing on up to seven compatible devices.
Honda and Acura customers will be given a complimentary wireless data trial that expires after three months or after 3GB of data is used, whichever comes first.
After the trial comes to an end, customers can choose to sign up for a Bell data plan. Customers can share data from their Bell Share plan with Connected Car for $10 a month, with 1GB in bonus data per month for 24 months.
“Bell Connected Car makes your vehicle a powerful Wi-Fi hotspot, connecting your and your passengers’ devices with high-speed access automatically, just like at home,” said Nauby Jacob, the senior vice-president of products and services at Bell Mobility, in a press release.
Bell notes that the hotspot supports real-time email and text access, enables on-the-go video streaming, gaming and web browsing, and keeps users’ devices connected up to 50 feet away from the vehicle.
“The partnership between Bell and Honda Canada is an extension of AT&T’s long-standing connected car relationship with both Honda and Bell,” the carrier notes.
It’s worth noting that Bell has connected car partnerships with Ford and Lincoln as well.
Source: Bell
Comments