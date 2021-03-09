PREVIOUS|
News

[Update: Sold out] Walmart Canada restocks Xbox Series X online only

Mar 9, 2021

9:15 AM EST

0 comments

Xbox Series X/S

Update 03/09/2021 at 11:47am: Walmart Canada’s website now lists the Xbox Series X as out of stock. The Series S is still in stock, however.

Walmart Canada has restocked the Xbox Series X, however the console is only available online. It appears the Series S is also in stock.

Those interested in getting an Xbox Series X should click here to head to Walmart’s site so they can purchase a console.

The retailer has placed a limit of one console per household, and will send out confirmation emails with shipping timelines. Walmart also says it will cancel multiple orders.

Related Articles

News

Dec 4, 2020

7:04 AM EST

Walmart Canada now selling exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle

Deals

Mar 5, 2021

11:30 AM EST

Xbox Series X and S now in stock at EB Games with All Access

Reviews

Jan 9, 2021

2:04 PM EST

Walmart’s Great Value smart light is true to its name

Deals

Mar 8, 2021

5:53 PM EST

Razer’s Kaira Pro Xbox headset is $40 off on Amazon

Comments