Update 03/09/2021 at 11:47am: Walmart Canada’s website now lists the Xbox Series X as out of stock. The Series S is still in stock, however.
Walmart Canada has restocked the Xbox Series X, however the console is only available online. It appears the Series S is also in stock.
Those interested in getting an Xbox Series X should click here to head to Walmart’s site so they can purchase a console.
🇨🇦CANADA RESTOCK ALERT🇨🇦#XboxSeriesX is in stock ONLINE ONLY. These consoles are available while supplies last.
Please check your confirmation email for shipping timelines. Multiple orders will be cancelled. Limit 1 per household.https://t.co/v6b5N3R45a pic.twitter.com/3B6SJ5i7s2
— Walmart Canada Gaming (@WalmartCAGaming) March 9, 2021
The retailer has placed a limit of one console per household, and will send out confirmation emails with shipping timelines. Walmart also says it will cancel multiple orders.
