Microsoft reportedly bringing dark mode to Office apps on Android

Microsoft is reportedly getting ready to roll out a dedicated dark mode for its Office suite on Android.
Reverse app engineer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) says the tech giant is working to provide users with a dark mode option for several apps including Word, Powerpoint and Excel.
Once the feature launches, users will have the option to choose from light, dark and system default from their settings.
#Microsoft is working on the dark theme for the Office suite on #Android 👀
ℹ️ Here are some screenshots of what Microsoft Word will look like, but it will also look the same for PowerPoint and Excel. pic.twitter.com/omuVIqkmub
— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 8, 2021
Microsoft has already rolled out the feature for some of its Android apps, such as Outlook and OneDrive, so it was clear the tech giant would eventually do the same for Office on Android.
Paluzzi notes that there seem to currently be some issues with dark mode in Word, as new documents still have a white background. Microsoft may change it to black before releasing the feature widely.
Dark mode options have been increasing over the years and have gained immense popularity, so this is great news for those who prefer dark mode. As with any other feature uncovered this way, it’s unknown when dark mode will roll out to Office on Android.
Source: Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a)
