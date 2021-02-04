Apple’s first iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 public betas are now available

Shortly after the release of developer builds, the first public beta for iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 is now available.
This update includes Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency privacy functionality, Fitness+ AirPlay 2 support and a significant change to how Face ID works.
Now, if you own an Apple Watch, you can use the smartwatch to unlock your iPhone when you’re wearing a face mask. That said, for this feature to work, you also need to be running the watchOS 7.4 public beta, which isn’t yet available (it’ll likely launch soon).
Other updates include UI changes to Apple’s Podcast and News app, and support for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 gamepads.
To download the public beta, first, make sure you’re enrolled in Apple’s beta program, then navigate to ‘Settings,’ ‘General’ and finally, ‘Software Update.’
