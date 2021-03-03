PREVIOUS|
CBS All Access is now called Paramount+ in Canada

It's unclear if original TV series based on Flashdance, The Italian Job and more are coming to the platform in Canada

The Twilight Zone

If you were hoping Paramount+ would be making its way to Canada, you’re about to be disappointed and likely a little confused.

According to The Canadian Press, in Canada CBS All Access will be renamed Paramount+ as of Thursday, March 4th.

The publication says that a representative for ViacomCBS stated that while U.S. audiences will get access to various Paramount films and TV series on the platform from brands like Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Showtime, Comedy Central and more, that content won’t make its way to Canada.

North of the U.S. border, only the name and platform’s logo will change. That said, The Canadian Press’ reporting also mentions that could change in the future and that “programming announcements are expected at an undetermined future date.”

In the U.S., Paramount+ is also set to get original series based on notable films from the company, including Flashdance, The Italian Job and Fatal Attraction. It remains unclear if those series will also make their way to the Canadian version of the service at some point.

Even major ViacomCBS TV shows like Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard won’t be available on the service as they’re available on Bell Media’s Crave streaming platform.

CBS All Access is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, desktop and more.

Image Credit: ViacomCBS

Source: The Canadian Press (The Toronto Star)Â 

