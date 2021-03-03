PREVIOUS|
Amazon discounts Apple’s Airpods Pro and select Beats headphones

AirPods Pro are currently available for $262

Amazon Canada has currently discounted Appleâ€™s AirPods Pro, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Powerbeats and more.

The AirPods Pro are currently available for $262, which is $67 or 20 percent off the original $329 price tag. As far as discounts go on Apple’s high-end wireless earbuds, this is one of the steepest we’ve seen.

The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are on sale for $199.99, which is $50 off or 20 percent off the regular $249.95 price.

Amazon has also discounted the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones, which are currently 25 percent off and available for $149.94.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones are currently available for $329.99, which is $70 off the regular $399.95 price.

