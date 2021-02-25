PREVIOUS|
Ikea’s Eneby Bluetooth speakers are 45 percent off

You have until March 31st to take advantage of this deal

Feb 25, 2021

1:04 PM EST

If you’ve had your eye on Ikea’s Eneby Bluetooth speakers, now might be the time to buy a few as parts of the collection are on sale.

There are three different Eneby speakers discounted, including the two main square models and a smaller cylinder model designed to be built into furniture.

The eight-inch model is down to $32 from $60, and the 12-inch is now $52 instead of $99.

The smaller built-in unit costs $18 instead of its usual price of $34.99.

The cool thing about the cube speakers is that you can buy alternate stands and accessories to integrate them into your home in different ways.

You can even get a removable battery pack to make them portable.

Source: Ikea

