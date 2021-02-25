Ikea’s Eneby Bluetooth speakers are 45 percent off

If you’ve had your eye on Ikea’s Eneby Bluetooth speakers, now might be the time to buy a few as parts of the collection are on sale.
There are three different Eneby speakers discounted, including the two main square models and a smaller cylinder model designed to be built into furniture.
The eight-inch model is down to $32 from $60, and the 12-inch is now $52 instead of $99.
The smaller built-in unit costs $18 instead of its usual price of $34.99.
The cool thing about the cube speakers is that you can buy alternate stands and accessories to integrate them into your home in different ways.
You can even get a removable battery pack to make them portable.
Source: Ikea
