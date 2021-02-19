The five best deals in Canadian tech this week

Welcome to Five-Deal Friday, where we scour the web for the best deals and deepest discounts from Canadian tech retailers.
This week we’ve put together a list of great deals spanning everything from games to PC cases.
Gana RCA-to-HDMI Converter
This essential converter from Gana is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. If you have a Playstation 2, GameCube, or Wii sitting around that can’t connect to your modern TV, this is the device you need.
It takes the RCA signal from your console and converts it into an HDMI signal that can be output at 720p or 1080p. While it’s not perfect — the upscaled image can still be blurry — for $16.14 this is a great buy for some nostalgic gaming.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $16.14
Anker Wireless PowerWave Pad Charger
The popular PowerWave Pad charger from Anker is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. This Qi-Certified charger has universal compatibility, so you can charge your phone and wireless earphones by simply dropping them on the pad.
With an 18-month warranty and fast-charging capability, the charger offers a lot of value for the price. You can grab one right now for just $18.99.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $18.99
Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4 & Xbox One)
Rockstar’s critically acclaimed epic is now on sale at Best Buy Canada. The follow-up to one of the most beloved games of all time, Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) delivers dozens of hours of content and one of the best stories in gaming.
In its review, Eurogamer called the game “an astounding open world, unlikely to be rivalled until well into the next-gen.”
The slower pace won’t be for everyone, but for those looking to sink their teeth into a deep experience, grabbing RDR2 for half price is a great deal.
Buy at Best Buy Canada for $39.99
Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Earbuds
Sony’s truly wireless earbuds are currently on sale at The Source. These in-ear buds pack a punch, and with their 10 hours of battery life, they’re a great choice for working out. In its review, the site Trusted Reviews said, “battery life is exceptionally long, and the audio performance offers plenty of entertainment with a punchy, bassy sound at an affordable price.”
They’re lacking aptX support, but if that isn’t a concern for you, these are an excellent choice for $80 off their regular price.
Thermaltake Core P3 PC Case
Thermaltake’s fan-favourite PC case is currently on sale at Newegg Canada. The Core P3 open-frame case is renowned for its unique aesthetic appeal and customizability.
If you want to show off your components, this mid-tower can live on your desk or be wall-mounted to make it a statement piece. You can grab this one-of-a-kind case for $169.99 for a limited time.
Buy at Newegg Canada for $169.99
