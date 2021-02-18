PREVIOUS
The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition is 80 percent off on the Epic Games Store

If you're still feeling burned by Cyberpunk 2077, revisit CD Projekt Red's 2015 classic

Feb 18, 2021

9:06 PM EST

The Witcher 3

CD Projekt Red is currently offering its acclaimedÂ The Witcher 3: Wild HuntÂ game for $13.99 CAD on the Epic Games Store, down from its regular $69.96 price tag.

Specifically, the version of the game that’s on sale is the Game of the Year Edition, so it includes the baseÂ Witcher 3Â experience plus its two meaty expansions,Â Hearts of StoneÂ andÂ Blood and Wine.

You can buyÂ The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Game of the Year Edition here. The deal ends on February 25th.

Image credit: CD Projekt

