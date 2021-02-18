The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition is 80 percent off on the Epic Games Store

CD Projekt Red is currently offering its acclaimedÂ The Witcher 3: Wild HuntÂ game for $13.99 CAD on the Epic Games Store, down from its regular $69.96 price tag.
Specifically, the version of the game that’s on sale is the Game of the Year Edition, so it includes the baseÂ Witcher 3Â experience plus its two meaty expansions,Â Hearts of StoneÂ andÂ Blood and Wine.
You can buyÂ The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Game of the Year Edition here. The deal ends on February 25th.
Image credit: CD Projekt
