Android 12 Developer’s Preview allows Pixel 5 to hide its cutout

The feature is only available after you've flashed the Android Developer Preview

Feb 19, 2021

1:05 PM EST

Google’s Pixel 5 features a hole-punch camera in the top-right corner of its display.

I’m pretty fond of it as it looks a lot sleeker than the notched mess included in theÂ Pixel 3 XL. However, with Android 12, it’s now actually possible to hide the notch.

The Developer Preview for Android 12 includes an option for the Pixel 5 that lets users fill the status bar with a black background, hiding the front-facing camera.

After you’ve enabled Android developer settings when running the Android 12 Developer Preview, tap the ‘Build number’Â  in the ‘About’ page until you get the message, “You Are a Developer.”

Following this, head to Settings > System > Advanced > Developer options > Display cutout and then select ‘Hide.’

It’s odd Google didn’t offer this feature when the Pixel 5 launched since it’s been around since the release of the Pixel 3 XL

