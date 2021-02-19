Android 12 Developer’s Preview allows Pixel 5 to hide its cutout

Google’s Pixel 5 features a hole-punch camera in the top-right corner of its display.
I’m pretty fond of it as it looks a lot sleeker than the notched mess included in theÂ Pixel 3 XL. However, with Android 12, it’s now actually possible to hide the notch.
The Developer Preview for Android 12 includes an option for the Pixel 5 that lets users fill the status bar with a black background, hiding the front-facing camera.
After you’ve enabled Android developer settings when running the Android 12 Developer Preview, tap the ‘Build number’Â in the ‘About’ page until you get the message, “You Are a Developer.”
Following this, head to Settings > System > Advanced > Developer options > Display cutout and then select ‘Hide.’
It’s odd Google didn’t offer this feature when the Pixel 5 launched since it’s been around since the release of the Pixel 3 XL
Source: Android Police
