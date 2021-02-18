Google Chrome launches collection of themes for Black History Month

Google Chrome has launched a collection of themes commissioned by six contemporary Black artists for Black History Month.
Artists Sabrena Khadija, Olivia Fields, Laci Jordan, Janelle Cummins, Derrick Ofosu Boateng and Abelle Hayford designed themes to customize Chrome browsers. Each artist showcased a different way people utilize Google’s popular browser.
For #BlackHistoryMonth, meet the six contemporary artists commissioned to create new backgrounds for #Chrome. Learn about the designs from @tncts, @abellehayford, @SoLaciLike, @sabrenakhadija, @Dobgallery, and Janelle Cummins: https://t.co/XOUP7OL6SI pic.twitter.com/6XN0FORwDP
â€” Chrome (@googlechrome) February 18, 2021
Chromeâ€™s inspiration behind this project comes from the hashtag #drawingwhileblack. One of the six artists, Abelle Hayford, organized the hashtag. Many artists used the hashtag to showcase their work and promote the work of Black artists.
You can browse the collection here.
Image Credit: GoogleÂ
Source: Google
