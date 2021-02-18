Facebook launches The Climate Science Information Centre in Canada

Facebook is launching a Climate Science Information Centre in Canada.
The centre is a new Facebook feature that allows users to access accurate information and learn how to get involved with the worldwide climate crisis.
Common climate change myths are debunked by experts from George Mason University, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and the University of Cambridge.
Learning from the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook says it has recognized its importance in connecting people and offering accurate information about the global crisis.
According to the social network, all climate-related searches will be directed to the centre. As for countries that have yet to be introduced to The Climate Change Communication, users will be directed to the UN Environment Programme.
The climate Science Information Centre is also launching in the following countries: Belgium, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa and Taiwan.
In other Facebook-related news, Australian users are restricted from reading or sharing news content to their feeds. Australian news organizations also can’t share content on Facebook due to the social media platform not complying with the country’s content laws.
Image Credit: Facebook
Source: Facebook,Â Global News
Comments