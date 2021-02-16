PREVIOUS|
Best Buy offers discounts on Nest Audio, mini, Hub, Hub Max and more

The Nest Audio is on sale for $99 down from $129

Feb 16, 2021

3:11 PM EST

Though Google’s Nest smart speakers feel like they’re nearly always on sale, this is one of the first times we’ve seen discounts on Nest Hub Max.

All of Google’s smart speakers, including the Nest mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Hub and even its Nest Hello doorbell, are all on sale at Best Buy with varying discounts.

While I like the Nest mini and Nest Hub, the Nest Audio costing $99 down from $129 is a great deal, especially if you plan to pick up two to stereo pair the smart speakers. Compared to nearly every smart speaker out there with the pricier Sonos One being the only exception, the Nest Audio offers great sound given its price tag.

On the other hand, the Nest Hub is down to $79 from $99 and the Nest Hub Max costs $259 compared to its regular $299 price tag.

Below are all of Google’s Nest device discounts:

Nest Audio $99 (regularly $129)Â 

Nest Hub Max $259 (regularly $299)

Nest Hub $79 (regularly $99)

Nest mini $49 (regularly $69)

Nest Hello $249 (regularly $299)

All of these deals are also available at the Google Store.

Comments