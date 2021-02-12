Nintendo’s $399 ‘Mario Red & Blue Edition Switch’ bundle is now available

Nintendo’s $399 special edition Mario Red & Blue Edition Switch is now available in Canada.
The special edition bundle is modelled after the colours of Mario’s iconic plumber outfit and includes red Joy-Cons with blue trim, a red dock and Switch and blue Joy-Con grips. The bundle also includes a red and blue carrying case and red and white Joy-Con straps.
Unfortunately, the package doesn’t include Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury despite the game also launching on February 12th.
Nintendo’s Mario Red & Blue Edition Switch is already sold out from Nintendo’s official store but is still in stock online at Best Buy, Staples and EB Games. Given how quickly special edition Nintendo consoles typically sell out, if you’re interested in the Red & Blue Edition Switch, it’s a good idea to pick one up quickly.
