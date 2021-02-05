The Source is offering discounts on various tech products until February 17

The Source has launched a new flyer offering discounts on various tech products, including Bluetooth speakers, laptops, Fitbit smartwatches and more.
These offers are in effect from February 4th to 17th.
Check out the selection of some of the best deals below:
- Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch thin and light PC Intel Core i3: now $469.99, was 599.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: now $264.99, was $314.99
- Fitbit Versa 2: now $199.99, was $229.99
- Wonderboom 2 portable mini Bluetooth speaker: now $99.99, was $129.99
- Sony Wireless earbuds: now $49.99, was $69.99
- 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV 4x HDMI: now $2,999.99, was $3,999.99
- Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen Smart Speaker with clock and Alexa: now $54.99, was $79.99
- Push Ultra true wireless sport earbuds: now $99.99, was $139.99
You can check out The Source’s full flyer here.
