The five best deals in Canadian tech this week

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4)
The latest installment in the beloved Yakuza franchise is on sale right now at Amazon Canada. Famous for its ridiculously over-the-top style and incredible storytelling, this latest entry moves the series from a brawler to a turn-based RPG.
In its review, Easy Allies gave the game an 8.5 out of 10, and said, “Like a Dragon confidently shows why Yakuza has increasingly garnered greater admiration over the years.” Having launched in November, the game is a steal at $49.99.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $49.99.
Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED TV
Samsung’s critically acclaimed Q8 is currently on sale at Best Buy Canada. If you’re looking for a mid-range TV with all of the latest features, the Q8 is one of the best on the market.
In its review, RTINGS said, “It performs very well for any usage with great motion handling, an excellent response time, and very low input lag.” With HDR, a 120hz refresh rate, and G-Sync, it’s a great deal for $300 off its regular price of $1799.99.
Buy at Best Buy Canada for $1499.99
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Razer’s highly anticipated entry into the wireless earbud market is on sale at Amazon Canada. Razer is known for its gaming accessories, and the Hammerhead earbuds offer an attractive and affordable alternative to the brand’s Apple counterparts.
In its review, TechRadar said, “Razer has come up with a stylish pair of true wireless headphones that look great and work well—especially considering the price.” They may not offer the cleanest bass on the wireless market, but for just $40 off, the Hammerheads are a solid buy.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $99.99
Logitech G840 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad
Logitech’s fan-favourite oversized mouse pad is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. One of the most underrated parts of any desk setup is the mouse pad.
Logitech’s G840 turns your entire desk into a mouse pad, giving you the space to pull off those headshots bots only dream of. Well, maybe not, but it’ll be comfortable. With its stitched edges to prevent fraying, the G840 is a great long-term investment for $49.99.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $49.99
Echo Dot (4th Generation) with Sengled Smart Bulb
Amazon’s best-selling Echo Dot is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Bundled with the Sengled Smart Bulb, the Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular speaker. A
t $40 off its usual price, the Echo Dot gives you full access to your smart-home devices with Alexa, Amazon’s proprietary AI, and a speaker for your home to listen to podcasts while you work. You can pick up the Echo Dot and Sengled Smart Bulb bundle for $44.99.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $44.99
