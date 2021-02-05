PREVIOUS|
Deals

Best Buyâ€™s latest sale includes deals on Bose, Samsung, and Dyson products

Feb 5, 2021

10:52 AM EST

0 comments

Every Friday, Best Buy Canada releases its latest discounts on products from major tech brands. And this weekâ€™s batch includes some impressive deals, including $300 off a Samsung Tizen Smart TV and $100 off the popular Canon EOS M200 camera.

Check out the full list of this weekâ€™s discounts below:

Wearables

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Tracking in Lunar White for $89.99 (save $40)

Garmin vivoactive 4S 40mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor in Light Gold / Dust Rose for $299.99 (save $180)

Wireless headphones and speakers

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Splashproof Bluetooth NFC Wireless Speaker for $299.99 (save $70)

JBL Tune 750BTNC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Jabra Elite 85t In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $100)

PCs and accessories

ASUS ROG Strix Gaming PC for $1,799.99 (save $200)

Home theatre

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,499.99 (save $300)

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $399.99 (save $200)

Polk Audio True Surround II Wireless 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System for $399.99 (save $300)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote for $59.99 (save $10)

Memory and storage

WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $169.99 (save $30)

Cameras

Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm IS STM Lens Kit & Extra Battery Pack for $599.99 (save $100)

Laptops and tablets

ASUS C204EE 11.6-inch Chromebook for $229.99 (save $80)

Amazon Fire HD 10.1-inch 32GB FireOS 7 Tablet for $159.99 (save $40)

Smart home

NETGEAR Orbi 12-Stream Tri-Band AX6000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 2-Pack for $699.99 (save $100)Google Nest

Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant for $79.99 (save $20)

Dyson AM10 Humidifier for $498.99 (save $100)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Limited Edition Red Gift Set with Case in Red/Nickel for $499.99 (save $70)

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 2-Way Coffee Maker for $99.99 (save $10)

Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant for $199.99 (buy one, get one free)

SAVE 15 percent or more on Select Ring Smart Security Tech

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Best Buy Canada

