Best Buy drops prices on tech gifts for Valentineâ€™s Day

Valentineâ€™s Day has long been synonymous with cheap chocolate and sappy cards, so itâ€™s no surprise that eight out of ten Canadians don’t even consider it a holiday.
If youâ€™re in that camp, Best Buy Canada is hoping to woo you with its ‘Bring Home the Love’Â sale, which includes discounts on gifts ranging from smartwatches to fitness gear.
Check out the full sale here, or scan some of the best discounts below:
Garmin Vivoactive 4S 40mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor in Light Gold / Dust Rose for $299.99 (save $180)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor in Aluminum Black for $314.99 (save $30)
Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Tracking in Lunar White for $89.99 (save $40)
WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $169.99 (save $30)
Razer DeathAdder V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse for $69.99 (save $20)
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation/PC for $299.99 (save $50)
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Limited Edition Red Gift Set with Case in Red/Nickel for $499.99 (save $70)
Hamilton Beach Programmable Drip Coffeemaker for $34.99 (save $20)
Dyson AM10 Humidifier for $498.99 (save $100)
Google Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant for $79.99 (save $20)
Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels 7-Panel Smarter Kit for $229.99 (save $50)
FoodMarble AIRE Digestive Tracker with FODMAP Test Kit for $199.99 (save $50)
Withings Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor with Smartphone App for $103.99 (save $26)
Withings Thermo Smart Thermometer for $103.99 (save $26)
Nordictrack S10i Studio Cycle Exercise Bike for $3,499.99 (includes 1-year iFit subscription)
Samsung Qi Wireless Fast Charger Pad for $39.99 (save $16)
Mobifoto 12-inch Bi-Colour LED Ring Light Vlog Kit for $89.99 (save $10)
