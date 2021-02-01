Apple ranked world’s most admired company for 14th year in a row

Fortune’s annual list of the world’s most admired companies has ranked Apple in first place for the 14th consecutive year.
Technology and entertainment companies held the top four spots, with Amazon coming in second place and Microsoft and Disney rounding out the top four, respectively. Fortune notes that Disney has managed to top the entertainment category for 18 years straight.
“After a year in which humanity leaned more heavily than ever on tech giants to connect, entertain, and even feed us in a time of isolation, it’s fitting that Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft hold the top three spots in Fortune’s ranking of corporate reputation,” Fortune notes.
“Apple, the premier personal-tech provider, tops the roster for the 14th year in a row, based on our poll of some 3,800 corporate executives, directors, and analysts.”
Netflix returned to the top ten and placed ninth, which is fitting amid the pandemic. It’s also worth noting that Nvidia and PayPal entered the top 50 for the first time.
Fortune narrowed down over 1,500 companies to determine the most admired for its list. Management consulting company Korn Ferry asked executives and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry based on nine criteria including quality of management and products.
You can check out the full list here.
Source: Fortune
