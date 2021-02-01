Apple rolls out iCloud Keychain password extension for Chrome

Apple has rolled out an official Chrome extension for Windows that allows users to use passwords stored with iCloud.
“iCloud Passwords is a Chrome extension for Windows users that allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac when visiting websites in Chrome on your Windows PC,” the description for the extension reads.
If you use Safari to automatically create strong passwords on other platforms, the extension will allow you to use them on Chrome as well. Passwords created in Chrome for Windows will also sync back to iCloud so that they’re available on your Apple devices.
This new extension should make it easier for people who switch between Windows and Mac computers while using Chrome as their browser.
The official release comes as details about the tool were leaked last week in an update for the iCloud Windows 10 app that hinted towards a feature regarding “Support for iCloud Passwords Chrome Extension.”
The extension is available now for download in the Chrome Web Store.
Source: Chrome Web Store
Comments