News

WhatsApp rolls out biometric authentication for web and desktop platforms

The new feature is meant to prevent others from linking to your account

Jan 28, 2021

8:59 AM EST

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new biometric authentication feature for PC and web access to enhance security.

“Today we’re starting to roll out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop: face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices,” the company said in a tweet.

This extra layer of security is meant to prevent others from linking to your account without your permission or knowledge.

WhatsApp notes that it does not see your face or fingerprint data. The app will now ask users to go through an authentication process when they link their account to WhatsApp Web or Desktop. Once your identity is verified, you’ll be asked to scan a QR code.

The current process for linking just relies on a QR code, so the additional security step should help ensure that your account is secure. It’s worth noting that the new feature will only work if your device has enabled biometric authentication.

WhatsApp notes that the feature will work with all iPhones operating iOS 14 and above. In terms of Android devices, it’ll work on any phone compatible with biometric authentication.

The company recently delayed its upcoming privacy policy amid confusion regarding what it entails. WhatsApp is trying to reassure users that it can’t read users’ messages, as thousands of users are switching to its competitors, such as Signal and Telegram.

Source: WhatsApp

