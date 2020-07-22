PREVIOUS|
eID-Me digital ID app launches in British Columbia

The app is also available in Ontario and Quebec

Jul 22, 2020

8:04 AM EDT

eID-Me BC

Ottawa-based Bluink has launched its eID-Me digital ID app in British Columbia.

With the app, users can store sticker-free versions of their BC Services Card, BC Driver’s Licence, and combined BC Driver’s Licence and Services Card. For now, address stickers on ID cards can’t yet be verified by eID-Me, but Bluink says it’s working on adding support for them.

It’s important to note that eID-Me isn’t a substitute for legal ID. That said, the app is intended to be used as a “secure, local backup” of your ID information on your phone, says Bluink. Further, the company says information is stored in the cloud, where it will never access it.

eID-Me can be adopted by organizations to let users consent to share information to access services that require verified identity.  Bluink says it’s working on implementing the app with more integrations.

eID-Me first launched in Ontario in March and then rolled out to Quebec the following month.

For those using eID-Me in those provinces, the app has also been updated to make the following changes, per Bluink:

  • Name order adjustment feature to fix name inconsistency between ID documents
  • New Bluetooth implementation for in-person transactions
  • Improved French localization
  • Updated Settings UI (iOS)
  • Various bug fixes and performance improvements

eID-Me can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

Source: Bluink

