Bell opens up Let’s Talk Community Fund applications for 2021

Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund is now open for 2021 applications ahead of the January 28th Let’s Talk Day.
The Community Fund is a $2 million annual program that provides money to registered charities that work at the local level to improve access to mental health care in communities throughout Canada. Charities can apply for a grant of up to $25,000 to support local mental health programs by visiting Bell’s Let’s Talk website.
“Underscoring our commitment to enable action in mental health everywhere, the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund has supported almost 800 local and grassroots organizations in every province and territory since its launch in 2011. As demand for help has surged due to COVID-19, supporting mental health action at the community level matters now more than ever,” said Mary Deacon, chair of Bell Let’s Talk.
Bell says a committee of Canadian mental health experts review all applications the company receives. The 2021 application period runs until March 15th, and all 2021 grants will be disbursed before December 31, 2021.
Bell Let’s Talk Day will take place on January 28th. On that day, Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, local or long-distance call, tweet or TikTok video shared using the hashtag ‘#BellLetsTalk.’ It will also donate for every Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video, as well as every use of the Bell Let’s Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.
You can learn more about Bell Let’s Talk Day on Bell’s Let’s Talk website. Charities can also apply for the Community Fund here.
Comments