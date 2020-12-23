Cyberpunk 2077 sold an estimated 13 million copies according to CDPR

CD Projekt Red’s controversial and buggy Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be a hit. The game sold 13 million copies across all platforms as of December 20th, according to a disclosure from the developer.
Analyst Daniel Ahmad spotted the disclosure, which he shared on Twitter. In it, CDPR explains that it estimates 13 million copies were sold based on reports from digital distribution platforms and data collected from physical distributors. Further, the disclosure notes that the estimate factors in returns submitted by retail clients in both traditional brick-and-mortar stores as well as on digital platforms.
However, CDPR notes that the returns don’t include refund requests emailed directly to the publisher through its ongoing ‘Help Me Refund’ program. CDPR initiated the program to help dissatisfied customers get their money back if retail or digital stores wouldn’t return the game.
It’s worth noting that the figure includes the over 8 million pre-orders the game received.
Engadget points out that 13 million copies sold means Cyberpunk garnered approximately $780 million USD (roughly $1 billion CAD) in revenue during its first 10 days of availability. To put that in perspective, Red Dead Redemption 2 made $725 million USD in its first weekend while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare made $600 million USD in the first three days of availability.
At the end of the disclosure, CDPR says that “the Management Board has decided to disclose the above information in the form of a current report due to its potential impact on investment-related decisions.” Engadget points out that this could be an effort to ward off potential legal action. CDPR’s stock tanked 22 percent after Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store. Although the stock has somewhat recovered, the massive drop has some investors considering lawsuits.
Source: CDPR, Daniel Ahmad (Twitter) Via: Engadget
