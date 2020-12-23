Public Mobile officially launches its Boxing Week deals

Telus’ flanker brand Public Mobile has launched its Boxing Week savings and is offering a month of free service on new activations.
“Tis the season of giving, and we’ve got more to give. For a limited time only, get a month of free service when you enter your email below and activate on any plan by January 15,” Public Mobile notes on its website.
Public Mobile states that the one-time credit amount will be equal to the plan activated and will be automatically applied to eligible rate plans.
The carrier is also offering a one-time 5GB data bonus on any plan that costs $25 per month or more. Public Mobile notes that bonus data will expire if an account becomes inactive or the rate plan is changed. The bonus data will be applied within 30 days of activation.
You can learn more about Public Mobile’s Boxing Week offers here.
