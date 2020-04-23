Xbox Game Pass is getting Red Dead Redemption 2 in May

Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox One is making it’s way to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on May 7th.
While the long-awaited sequel is coming to the subscription service, Grand Theft Auto V will be leaving Xbox Game Pass the same day. This means subscribers have until May 7th to say goodbye to Rockstar’s other successful game.
Red Dead Redemption 2 is a massive addition to the service. Subscribers can pre-download the game using the Xbox Game Pass mobile app so its ready when it’s available next month. Red Dead Redemption 2′s debut on Xbox Game Pass will also give subscribers free access to Red Dead Online.
Microsoft is still offering new Xbox Game Pass subscribers Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which combines Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold for $1 for the first month. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate typically costs $16.99 per month, with a standard Xbox Game Pass subscription being priced at $11.99 per month.
