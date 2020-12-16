PREVIOUS|
News

Spotify podcast controls are now a lot better with Alexa in Canada

This feature has been available in the U.S. for a few months

Dec 16, 2020

1:55 PM EST

0 comments

Canadians who like to listen to podcasts on Spotify via an Alexa capable smart speaker are in luck, as a new update gives them more robust voice controls.

This means you can now ask Alexa requests like the following:

  • Alexa, play the SyrupCast podcast on Spotify
  • Alexa, play the latest episode of the SyrupCast podcast on Spotify
  • Alexa, resume The SyrupCast podcast on Spotify
  • Alexa, fast forward 30 seconds
  • Alexa, next episode

While this isn’t the most significant update that Alexa has ever received, it’s great the functionality is finally available through Amazon’s smart speakers.

It’s worth noting that Google Assistant is also able to perform all of these commands as well.

Related Articles

Reviews

Nov 4, 2020

4:32 PM EST

Amazon Echo (2020) Review: The world’s smartest magic eight-ball

News

Dec 1, 2020

8:03 PM EST

Amazon sees record-breaking holiday shopping season amid pandemic

News

Dec 9, 2020

4:57 PM EST

New Fire TV OS update is rolling out to some Amazon smart TV devices

News

Dec 7, 2020

9:30 AM EST

Spotify reportedly working on support for local music playback on Android

Comments