The Source is offering tons of deals in its latest holiday flyer

Just in time for the winter holidays, The Source has launched sales on a variety of tech devices, including speakers, video games, earbuds, smartwatches and more.
This sale is valid until December 16th.
First off, there’s a buy-one-get-one 50 percent off sale on select Nintendo Switch titles. You can also save up to $70 on all Fitbit smartwatches. Further, The Source is offering a $700 Gift card when you trade-in your current smartphone for a new one.
Below are some of the top deals the source is offering:
- Link View smart home hub: now $129.99, was $349.99
- Wonderboom 2 wireless Bluetooth speaker: now $99.99, was $129.99
- Bose noise cancellation headphones 700: now $439.99, was $479.99
- QuietComfort 35 headphones II: now $349.99, was $399.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch: now $219.99, was $299.99
- Fitbit Charge 4: now $149.99, was $199.99
- Google Nest Mini 2nd gen: now $34.99, was $79.99
- Google Nest Hub: now $79.99, was $99.99
You can check out more of The Source’s products on sale, here.
