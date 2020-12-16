PREVIOUS|
The Source is offering tons of deals in its latest holiday flyer

This sale is available until December 16th

Dec 16, 2020

1:33 PM EST

Just in time for the winter holidays, The Source has launched sales on a variety of tech devices, including speakers, video games, earbuds, smartwatches and more.

This sale is valid until December 16th.

First off, there’s a buy-one-get-one 50 percent off sale on select Nintendo Switch titles. You can also save up to $70 on all Fitbit smartwatches. Further, The Source is offering a $700 Gift card when you trade-in your current smartphone for a new one.

Below are some of the top deals the source is offering:

You can check out more of The Source’s products on sale, here.

