Best Buy Canada just slashed prices on top-rated true wireless earbuds

No matter which side of the headphone-jack debate you support, the fact is that jacks are becoming increasingly scarce in new iterations of some of our favourite phones.
Which means that pairing up with a quality set of wireless earphones should be a priority if you don’t already have some. Luckily, Best Buy Canada’s got our backs with an impressive list of deeply discounted true-wireless earphones — two full weeks before Boxing Day.
Check out some of the models below, or view the full sale on Best Buy Canada’s site:
Apple AirPods Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $269.99 (save $60)
Apple AirPods In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones (2019) for $199.99 (save $20)
Bose Sport In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $215.99 (save $20)
JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $120)
Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $50)
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $80)
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $269.99 (save $60)
Jabra Elite Active 75t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $219.99 (save $40)
Sony WF-XB700 In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $50)
JLab JBuds Air In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $44.99 (save $25)
Jabra Elite 65t In-Ear Passive Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $60)
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $349.99 (save $50)
