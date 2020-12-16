Samsung may not ditch the Note line after all.
According to Yonhap News, Samsung denied rumours that it will discontinue the Galaxy Note series. “We are preparing to release the Galaxy Note series next year,” a Samsung official said on condition of anonymity to Yonhap News.
Despite this, Samsung’s Roh Tae-moon hinted that the S-Pen stylus is coming to more Galaxy devices in addition to the Galaxy Note series. Many reporters and leakers believe that the S-Pen stylus will be compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone that’s rumoured to launch in January.
The South Korean introduced the Galaxy Note series in 2011 and has been a very notable presence in phone history. Being one of the only flagships with an S-Pen and a phone line that once caught on fire, the Note handset is summed up in one word: notable.
Source: Yonhap News
Comments