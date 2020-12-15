Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day sale flyer is here

Christmas is just around the corner, which means Boxing Day sales are coming soon.
Best Buy Canda has already shared its extensive Boxing Day flyer, and it’s packed full of deals ranging from heavy-duty kitchen appliances to more standard gadgets like PC monitors and smart doorbells.
The retail giant has shared what items are going to be on sale, but it’s important to note that the deals written about below don’t come into effect online until December 24th at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. The same deals will apply in-store on December 26th.
Below are some of the best items on sale:
- Chromecast — $29 (save $10)
- KitchenAid Mixers — $349 (save $380)
- Google Nest Video Doorbell — $229 (save $70)
- JBL Charge 4 wireless speaker — $169 (save $50)
- Samsung The Frame 65-inch TV — $1,899 (save $500)
- LG CX 65-inch — $2,699 (save $800)
- TCL 75-inch Mini-LED TV– $1,699 (save $300)
- Samsung T5 portable SSD 1TB — $174 (save $15)
- Samsung internal SSD 1TB — $139 (save $60)
- UE Boom 3 speaker — $169 (save $80)
- Wonderboom 2 speaker — $80 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — $149 (save $100)
- Bose Noise Cancelling 700 — $439 (save $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — $49 (save $30)
- Watch Dogs Legion — $39 (save 40)
- The Last of Us Part 2 — $39 (save $40)
- Google Nest smart display — $69 (save $30)
If you want to browse the full 55-page Best Buy Boxing Day sale flyer, you can view it here.
Source: Best Buy Canada
