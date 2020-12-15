Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day sale flyer is here

PREVIOUS|
Christmas is just around the corner, which means Boxing Day sales are coming soon.

Best Buy Canda has already shared its extensive Boxing Day flyer, and it’s packed full of deals ranging from heavy-duty kitchen appliances to more standard gadgets like PC monitors and smart doorbells.

The retail giant has shared what items are going to be on sale, but it’s important to note that the deals written about below don’t come into effect online until December 24th at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. The same deals will apply in-store on December 26th.

Below are some of the best items on sale:

If you want to browse the full 55-page Best Buy Boxing Day sale flyer, you can view it here. 

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Best Buy Canada

