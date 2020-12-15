PREVIOUS|
News

Among Us is coming to Nintendo Switch later today

This year's breakout multiplayer game is making its console debut on Switch

Dec 15, 2020

2:00 PM EST

0 comments

Among Us

The massively popular multiplayer game Among Us will release on Nintendo Switch later today, developer Innersloth has confirmed.

The announcement came at the very end of Nintendo’s latest indie game-focused Indie World Showcase.

Notably, this makes the Switch the first console to get Among Us, as the game is otherwise only available on mobile and PC. The Switch version will support cross-play with those other platforms.

A specific price for the Switch version wasn’t revealed, but it will presumably cost around $5 CAD like the PC version.

Other Switch announcements made during the Indie World presentation include Toronto-based Capy’s Grindstone also dropping today, Super Meat Boy Forever releasing on December 23rd and Spelunky and Spelunky 2 coming in summer 2021.

Image credit: Innersloth

Related Articles

News

Dec 10, 2020

12:54 PM EST

Nintendo to unveil new Smash Bros. character during tonight’s The Game Awards

News

Dec 15, 2020

11:56 AM EST

Every Nintendo Switch game and accessory on sale at Amazon Canada right now

News

Dec 4, 2020

7:04 AM EST

Walmart Canada now selling exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle

News

Dec 10, 2020

9:15 PM EST

Among Us wins ‘Mobile Game of the Year’ at The Game Awards 2020

Comments