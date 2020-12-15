Among Us is coming to Nintendo Switch later today

The massively popular multiplayer game Among Us will release on Nintendo Switch later today, developer Innersloth has confirmed.
The announcement came at the very end of Nintendo’s latest indie game-focused Indie World Showcase.
Prep the airlock and join your crewmates in a multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal!!#AmongUsGame by @InnerslothDevs is available today on #NintendoSwitch! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/RTrsLS02tV
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2020
Notably, this makes the Switch the first console to get Among Us, as the game is otherwise only available on mobile and PC. The Switch version will support cross-play with those other platforms.
A specific price for the Switch version wasn’t revealed, but it will presumably cost around $5 CAD like the PC version.
Other Switch announcements made during the Indie World presentation include Toronto-based Capy’s Grindstone also dropping today, Super Meat Boy Forever releasing on December 23rd and Spelunky and Spelunky 2 coming in summer 2021.
Image credit: Innersloth
