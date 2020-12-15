PREVIOUS|
Microsoft Store kicks off early Boxing Week sale, teases upcoming deals

Boxing Week deals include savings on Surface Pro 7, Pro X, Laptop 3, Laptop Go and more

Dec 15, 2020

12:57 PM EST

Microsoft has a slew of deals and offers on its website, some available now and some coming later on. All the deals fit into one of two categories: ‘Early Boxing Week Sale’ or ‘Boxing Week Reveal.’

The former is a series of deals available now and for a limited time, while the other deals will be available starting December 24th at 12am ET (with a select few available starting December 17th at 12am ET).

We’ve listed some highlights below:

Early Boxing Week Sale

Boxing Week Reveal

