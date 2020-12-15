Microsoft Store kicks off early Boxing Week sale, teases upcoming deals

Microsoft has a slew of deals and offers on its website, some available now and some coming later on. All the deals fit into one of two categories: ‘Early Boxing Week Sale’ or ‘Boxing Week Reveal.’
The former is a series of deals available now and for a limited time, while the other deals will be available starting December 24th at 12am ET (with a select few available starting December 17th at 12am ET).
We’ve listed some highlights below:
Early Boxing Week Sale
- Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 7 (comes with a free sleeve)
- Save up to $400 on select Surface Laptop 3 models
- Save up to $550 on Samsung Galaxy Essentials Bundles (Samsung Galaxy Note 20, S20 or Note 10 with Microsoft 365, Samsung Galaxy Buds and 15 percent off select accessories)
- Save $400 on Surface Book 3 + Microsoft 365
- Buy Surface Laptop Go, get a free Surface Mobile Mouse
- Save $70 on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
See all the Early Boxing Week Sale deals here.
Boxing Week Reveal
- Save up to $130 on select new Surface Laptop Go models – Starts December 22nd at 12am ET
- Save up to $250 on select Surface Pro X models – Starts December 18th at 12am ET
- $50 off Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 – Starts December 24th at 12am ET
- Save $15 on select Xbox One controllers – Starts December 17th at 12am ET
- Bundle and save up to $400 on Surface Pro X and accessories – Starts December 18th at 12am ET
- Bundle and save up to $230 on Surface Pro 7 and accessories – Starts December 18th at 12am ET
Learn more about the Boxing Week Reveal deals here.
Source: RFD
