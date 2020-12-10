Final Fantasy’s Sephiroth joins the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s roster

Final Fantasy VII’s Sephiroth is the newest character to be added to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
A new Super #SmashBrosUltimate fighter approaches! pic.twitter.com/xSYGDqeRtx
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 11, 2020
Sephiroth joins Cloud Strife as the second character from a Final Fantasy game to be featured in the iconic fighting game. The villainous fighter is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate starting sometime this month.
Sephiroth coming to Smash Bros. follows Minecraft’s Steve back in October and Min Min from Arms this past summer.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on the Nintendo Switch.
