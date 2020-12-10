PREVIOUS|
Final Fantasy’s Sephiroth joins the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s roster

Yet another new character has made its way to Nintendo's fighting game

Dec 10, 2020

7:22 PM EST

Final Fantasy VII’s Sephiroth is the newest character to be added to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Sephiroth joins Cloud Strife as the second character from a Final Fantasy game to be featured in the iconic fighting game. The villainous fighter is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate starting sometime this month.

Sephiroth coming to Smash Bros. follows Minecraft’s Steve back in October and Min Min from Arms this past summer.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on the Nintendo Switch.

