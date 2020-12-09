Google’s December update for Pixels includes 217 new emoji

The December 2020 Android security patch dropped this week and along with it came several new features for Pixel phones. That includes a bunch of new Emoji as well.
As spotted by Android Police, Emoji version 13.1 went live in the update ahead of the planned 2021 release. The update includes a total of 217 emoji based on the ones added to Unicode’s emoji list in September.
However, not all apps currently support the new emoji, including — surprisingly — Google’s own Messages app. Apps that don’t support the new emoji will likely split them into two variants. For example, the new face in clouds emoji splits into a face without a mouth and fog when used in apps without support for the new emoji.
Additionally, the new couples emoji selector features Gboard’s new table-based UI for selecting the skin tone of each partner.
Those who have the December security patch on their Pixel phones will be able to see and send these new emoji, but there’s a good chance that the recipient won’t be able to considering the 2021 emoji update isn’t expected until next year.
Source: Android Police
