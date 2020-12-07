PREVIOUS
Google releases Pixel’s December security update

This is the last update for the Pixel 2

Dec 7, 2020

2:55 PM EST

Google has just released the last software update for 2020 with its December security patch. The patch is rolling out on the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

This also happens to be the last security update for the Pixel 2 and the first one since its one-month hiatus. However, this patch will also come with one for November for the P2 series.

Additionally, the update comes alongside a Pixel Feature Drop for mostly the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

Today’s security update contains vulnerabilities that range from moderate to critical. In the Android Security Bulletin, it explains that the most severe vulnerability could let a local malicious application bypass passwords so that it can gain access to additional permissions.

The update should hit your handset over the air, but you can find the OTA images here and the Factory images here if you don’t want to wait.

Source: Pixel/Nexus Security Bulletin, Android Security Bulletin

