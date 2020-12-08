Telus to provide eligible seniors with free phones, subsidized rate plans

Telus has launched the ‘Mobility for Good for Seniors’ program to provide free smartphones and subsidized rate plans to eligible seniors.
Canadian seniors receiving the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) are eligible to get a free refurbished smartphone, unlimited nationwide talk and text, and 3GB of data for $25 per month.
The Vancouver-based national carrier says that this new program will ensure more seniors have access to the technology they need to manage their mental wellbeing, access healthcare resources and stay connected to loved ones.
“Through Mobility for Good for Seniors, we are providing some of our most vulnerable Canadians with access to the vital tools and resources they need to stay safely and meaningfully connected, and in time for the holiday season,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle, in a press release.
Telus says that 2.2 million seniors across Canada who receive the Guaranteed Income Supplement from the federal government are eligible for this new program. Participants are required to provide proof of receiving the GIS benefit, after which they will receive a unique code.
This latest program joins the carrier’s other Telus Connecting for Good services. For instance, its Internet for Good program offers high-speed broadband internet to qualified low-income families for $9.95 per month.
Further, Telus’ Mobility for Good for youth program offers free smartphones and subsidized plans to youth transitioning out of foster care.
Source: Telus
