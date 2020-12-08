Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II coming to mobile this month

Aspyr Media has announced that Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will launch on Android and iOS on December 18th.
Set five years after the events of the original KOTOR, KOTOR II puts you in the role of the Jedi Exile during an era in which the Sith have almost completely wiped out the Jedi Order. Throughout the game, you’ll journey across the galaxy to recruit new companions, find the remaining Jedi and fight back. However, like the first KOTOR, KOTOR II allows you to make choices that shape the story, so you can also decide to pursue a Dark Side path and destroy the Jedi if you’re feeling evil.
In terms of gameplay, KOTOR II allows you to build and customize a party of three and engage in turn-based combat, with new touchscreen-based controls that are optimized for mobile play.
KOTOR II was developed by Obsidian Entertainment, taking over from Edmonton-based developer BioWare on the first KOTOR, which has been available on Android and iOS for several years now. While not quite as well-received as the first game, KOTOR II has garnered much praise for its darker, morally grey story and characters.
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will cost $20.99 CAD on the App Store and Play Store. The game is now available for pre-order on the App Store, with Aspyr noting that Play Store pre-registration is “coming soon.”
