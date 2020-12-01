PREVIOUS|
News

Google adds new Maps feed for updates on your community

The feature is rolling out now to all users on Android and iOS

Dec 1, 2020

7:01 PM EST

0 comments

Google is rolling out a new community feed in the ‘Explore’ section of Maps that allows you to stay up to date on what’s happening in your city.

Altogether, the feed provides you with the latest reviews, photos and posts added to Google Maps by locals and people you follow, as well as a list of food and drink merchants and articles from publishers.

Because it’s based on what you follow, you can personalize the feed based on your interests. For example, Google notes that marking an interest in your app preferences for Greek cuisine or healthy food will bring up more content for that type of dining.

Further, the feed will update you on any updates from a specific business. This can include information on new services, recently opened outdoor seating and more. According to Google, merchants’ posts were seen twice as much during testing of the feed compared to before it was introduced.

Google says the feed is rolling out now globally to all users on Android and iOS.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Sep 24, 2020

4:26 PM EDT

Google Maps rolling out new COVID-19 information layer on Android, iOS

News

Sep 4, 2020

4:11 PM EDT

Google reportedly working on ‘COVID-19 Info’ overlay in Google Maps

News

Nov 16, 2020

10:30 AM EST

macOS Big Sur update reportedly bricking some older MacBooks

News

Nov 25, 2020

6:31 PM EST

Samsung rumoured to delay launch of Z Flip successor

Comments