Google adds new Maps feed for updates on your community

Google is rolling out a new community feed in the ‘Explore’ section of Maps that allows you to stay up to date on what’s happening in your city.
Altogether, the feed provides you with the latest reviews, photos and posts added to Google Maps by locals and people you follow, as well as a list of food and drink merchants and articles from publishers.
Because it’s based on what you follow, you can personalize the feed based on your interests. For example, Google notes that marking an interest in your app preferences for Greek cuisine or healthy food will bring up more content for that type of dining.
Further, the feed will update you on any updates from a specific business. This can include information on new services, recently opened outdoor seating and more. According to Google, merchants’ posts were seen twice as much during testing of the feed compared to before it was introduced.
Google says the feed is rolling out now globally to all users on Android and iOS.
Source: Google
