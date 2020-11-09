PREVIOUS|
News

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get 30 days of Disney+ for free

If you play a lot of Xbox you'll be able to keep up with season two of The Mandalorian

Nov 9, 2020

6:36 PM EST

0 comments

The latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk gives subscribers 30 days of free access to Disney+.

If you want to take advantage of the new free trial, you only have until January 31st to redeem it. You can view this trial from either your Xbox console, the Xbox app on PC or the Game Pass mobile app, but you can’t redeem it there.

It’s important to note that Disney+ costs $8.99 per month and will automatically renew after your 30-day trial is over.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members often get perks for subscribing to the digital game library service. In the past, subscribers have received free DLC for games or Discord Nitro.

Source: Xbox

Related Articles

Resources

Oct 24, 2020

6:07 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Oct. 19-25]

News

Nov 9, 2020

4:15 PM EST

What’s new on Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Android in the second half of November 2020

Reviews

Nov 5, 2020

9:00 AM EST

Xbox Series S Review: A great entry point into next-gen, but lacking new games

News

Oct 28, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

Disney+ shares recap of The Mandalorian season 1

Comments